10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.40) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.