$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.32. Crane reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

