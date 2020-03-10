Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,268 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

