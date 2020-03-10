Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 183,932 Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

