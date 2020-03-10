Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $349,000 in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

