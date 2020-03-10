Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Village Farms International stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.19.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

