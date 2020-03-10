Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Amgen by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,765,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.