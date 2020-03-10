Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

