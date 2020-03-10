Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.