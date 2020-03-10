Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

