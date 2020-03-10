Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

SAP opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

