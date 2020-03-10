Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 12,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 658,034 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,681,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 447,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89.

