Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 1.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.