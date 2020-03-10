Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.