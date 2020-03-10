Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $527.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $417.30 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

