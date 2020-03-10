Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $46.86.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.