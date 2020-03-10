Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

