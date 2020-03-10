Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

