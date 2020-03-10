Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

