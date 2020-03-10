Capital Analysts LLC Buys 130 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 226,727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after buying an additional 203,880 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

