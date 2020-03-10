Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

