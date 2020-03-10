Capital Analysts LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $196.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.99 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.