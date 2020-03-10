Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

