Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

