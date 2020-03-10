Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 578 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FMC by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

FMC stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.