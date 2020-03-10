Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 413,732 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,652,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 734,509 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 336,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,936 shares of company stock worth $7,842,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

