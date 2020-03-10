Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.