Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

