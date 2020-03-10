iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 446.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

