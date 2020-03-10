Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

