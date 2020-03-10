Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.