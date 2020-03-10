Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

