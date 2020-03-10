Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,929 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2,676.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

