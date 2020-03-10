Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after buying an additional 379,811 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 350,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $92.51 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

