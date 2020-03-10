Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,633 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush lifted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

