Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 339 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

