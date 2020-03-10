Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 735 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,765,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.