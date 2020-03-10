Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HP by 1,847.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

HPQ opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

