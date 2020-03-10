Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

ANF opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

