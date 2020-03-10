Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.