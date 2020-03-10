Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of GameStop worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in GameStop by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.