Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

