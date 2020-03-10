Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCVL stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.