Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 2,106,521 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,704,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after buying an additional 1,939,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,342,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

