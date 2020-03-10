BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 494,285 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Cenovus Energy worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of CVE opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.