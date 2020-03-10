Busey Wealth Management Has $56.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

