BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 109,234 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

