Bank of Montreal Can Sells 123,767 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in 58.com by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 58.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in 58.com by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 58.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in 58.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

58.com stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

