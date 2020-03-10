BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $9,355,670 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

