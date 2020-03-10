Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker Acquires 2,500 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 229,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,793.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

