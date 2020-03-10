Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker Acquires 2,500 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 229,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,793.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:HUN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
